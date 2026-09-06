El Criticón, con Nacho Ibernón

Vuelve el gurú

(Cantabile) Qué tal Rubén, qué tal estáis. Tenía ganas de volver E este gran prime time. Soy el Criticón, el faro y el criterio uuuuhhhhhhh… Deja google ya, pon el podcast, va, Soy un sherpa que te guía, que más te da. It’s crazy but it’s true (es loquito pero verdad), There’s nothing you can do (no puedes hacer ná), Aqui está tu gurú. Un recital, un show de jazz, el festival de Almagro, libros de Millás; todo viene a mí, Sigue mi criterio, túuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu… Sorogoyen sí, Almodóvar niiiiiii. Yo te oriento y te ilumino completamente free. Truffaut, Matisse, Semprún, ¡Receto expos al tuntún! ¡Si no he ido! ¡Aqui está tu gurú!