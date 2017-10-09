EN DIRECTO: Los 30 finalistas al Balón de Oro 2017
Sigue en directo la nominación de los 30 candidatos al Balón de Oro 2017, que revela la revista francesa France Football durante el lunes 9 de octubre.
Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 09/10/2017 a las 14:14 horas
El Balón de Oro / Agencias
The first 5 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football : Neymar, Luka Modrić, Paulo Dybala, Marcelo, N’Golo Kanté #ballondor pic.twitter.com/QnyakD9bhw— France Football (@francefootball) 9 de octubre de 2017
The next 5 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football : Suarez, Ramos, Oblak, Coutinho, Mertens #ballondor pic.twitter.com/7XCOGGOmed— France Football (@francefootball) 9 de octubre de 2017
The next 5 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football : De Bruyne, Lewandowski, De Gea, Kane, Džeko #ballondor pic.twitter.com/MD8J2O0wgM— France Football (@francefootball) 9 de octubre de 2017