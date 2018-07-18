Más de uno

Más de uno

Playlist del especial Nochebuena de Onda Cero con José Luis Salas

Si te gustó la selección musical de José Luis Salas para el especial de Nochebuena, consulta aquí la playlist con todas las canciones del programa.

Ondacero.es | Madrid | Actualizado el 18/07/2018 a las 23:00 horas

Especial Nochebuena con José Luis Salas

Especial Nochebuena con José Luis Salas / ondacero.es

PRIMERA HORA:

Burning Love / Elvis Presley / If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley with the Royal

Philharmonic Orchestra

The Way You Look Tonight / Frank Sinatra / Nothing But The Best

Brand New Day / Bryan Adams / Get Up

Stolen Car / Sting & Myl¨ne Farmer / Stolen Car

Already Gone / Wilson Phillips / California

Coming Up / John Pizzarelli / Midnight McCartney Easy

Don't Stop Til You Get Enough / Anthony Strong / On a Clear Day

More / Matteo Brancaleoni

Angel City, California / Vintage Trouble / 1 Hopeful Rd.

He Perdido El Swing / Dry Martina / Momento Perfecto

Luck Be A Lady / Frank Sinatra / Nothing But The Best

Peg / Donny Osmond / The Soundtrack Of My Life

My Baby Just Cares for Me / Usher / Nina Revisited A Tribute to Nina Simone

Il Mio Regno / Luigi Tenco & Gianfranco Reverberi / The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Out In the Street / Bruce Springsteen / The River Tour, Tempe 1980

Raindrops Keep Falling On

My Head (feat. Ziggy Marley) / Dionne Warwick

SEGUNDA HORA

Harvest For The World / The Power Station / The Power Station (2005 Remastered)

Water Under The Bridge / Adele / 25

Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words) / Frank Sinatra / Nothing But The Best

I'm Leaving You / Electric Light Orchestra / Jeff Lynne's ELO - Alone in the

Universe

Where I Am Now / Don Henley / Cass County (Deluxe Edition) Country Rock

Beyond The Sea / Bobby Darin

Forbidden Nights / Darlene Love / Introducing Darlene Love

The Sound Of Music (Oscar 2015 Medley) / Lady GaGa / Oscar 2015

Grace Kelly Orchestra Version / Mika / L’Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal

I Wont Dance (Duet With Michael Jane Monheit / Taking A Chance On Love Jazz

Nothing But The Best / Frank Sinatra / Nothing But The Best

Level 42 Medley (Live Orchestra) / Mark King & Orchestra / Night Of The Proms

Sin Documentos / Bunbury & Andres Calamaro / Hijos del Pueblo

Say You, Say Me / Lionel Richie With Rasmus Seebach

TERCERA HORA

Stand By Me / Joseph Leo Bwarie / Nothing But Love

Tumbling Dice / The Rolling Stones / Forty Licks

Mr. Success / Frank Sinatra / Eee - Oo Eleven

A Little Piece Of My Life / Mario Biondi / Change Of Scenes

Star Wars Medley / Pentatonix & Orquestra / A.M.As Nov 2015

Congregation / Foo Fighters / Sonic Highways

Parole, Parole / Raffaela Chacón. / Entre Damas

El encuentro / Illya Kuryaki And The Valderramas / Chances (2012)

We Belong / Def Leppard / Def Leppard

A Veces Llegan Cartas / Raphael / Los Nos. 1 Del Pop Español

Never Can Say Goodbye / Solomones / Soul, Love & Dance

You Make Me Feel So Young / Frank Sinatra / Eee - Oo Eleven

Fire / AMA

When We Were Young / Adele / Live at The Radio City Music Hall 17 Nov 2015

What a Wonderful World / Sam Cooke / Love and Let Love

El Fuego y El Amor / La Union / Todo Exitos

CUARTA HORA:

Paris sera toujours Paris / Zaz / Paris Pop

People Have The Power (Live) / U2 & Patti Smith / Paris LIVE 6 Dec 2015

If I Ever Lose My Faith in You / Chris Botti fet Sting / Live With The Boston Pops

Orchestra

I Want You (feat. After 7) / Babyface / Return Of The Tender Lover

I Get A Kick Out Of You / Frank Sinatra / My Way: The Best Of Frank Sinatra

Center Of Gravity / Franco Battiato & Mika / Le Nostre Anime

Piensa en Positivo / Fangoria / Cuatricromía

Hey Jude / Pink Turtle / Back again

Mercy Mercy Me / Graig David

Come Fly With Me / Frank Sinatra / All The Best

Somebody To Love / Queen & Adam Lambert / Rock in Rio 2015

I´l Never Fall In Love / Sheryl Crow & Lyle Lovet / In Performance at the White

House 2014

The Girl From Ipanema / Amy Winehouse / Lioness: Hidden Treasures

A Head Full Of Dreams / Coldplay / A Head Full Of Dreams

Let It Rain / Eric Clapton / Slowhand At 70