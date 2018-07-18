Playlist del especial Nochebuena de Onda Cero con José Luis Salas

PRIMERA HORA:

Burning Love / Elvis Presley / If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley with the Royal

Philharmonic Orchestra

The Way You Look Tonight / Frank Sinatra / Nothing But The Best

Brand New Day / Bryan Adams / Get Up

Stolen Car / Sting & Myl¨ne Farmer / Stolen Car

Already Gone / Wilson Phillips / California

Coming Up / John Pizzarelli / Midnight McCartney Easy

Don't Stop Til You Get Enough / Anthony Strong / On a Clear Day

More / Matteo Brancaleoni

Angel City, California / Vintage Trouble / 1 Hopeful Rd.

He Perdido El Swing / Dry Martina / Momento Perfecto

Luck Be A Lady / Frank Sinatra / Nothing But The Best

Peg / Donny Osmond / The Soundtrack Of My Life

My Baby Just Cares for Me / Usher / Nina Revisited A Tribute to Nina Simone

Il Mio Regno / Luigi Tenco & Gianfranco Reverberi / The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Out In the Street / Bruce Springsteen / The River Tour, Tempe 1980

Raindrops Keep Falling On

My Head (feat. Ziggy Marley) / Dionne Warwick

SEGUNDA HORA

Harvest For The World / The Power Station / The Power Station (2005 Remastered)

Water Under The Bridge / Adele / 25

Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words) / Frank Sinatra / Nothing But The Best

I'm Leaving You / Electric Light Orchestra / Jeff Lynne's ELO - Alone in the

Universe

Where I Am Now / Don Henley / Cass County (Deluxe Edition) Country Rock

Beyond The Sea / Bobby Darin

Forbidden Nights / Darlene Love / Introducing Darlene Love

The Sound Of Music (Oscar 2015 Medley) / Lady GaGa / Oscar 2015

Grace Kelly Orchestra Version / Mika / L’Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal

I Wont Dance (Duet With Michael Jane Monheit / Taking A Chance On Love Jazz

Nothing But The Best / Frank Sinatra / Nothing But The Best

Level 42 Medley (Live Orchestra) / Mark King & Orchestra / Night Of The Proms

Sin Documentos / Bunbury & Andres Calamaro / Hijos del Pueblo

Say You, Say Me / Lionel Richie With Rasmus Seebach

TERCERA HORA

Stand By Me / Joseph Leo Bwarie / Nothing But Love

Tumbling Dice / The Rolling Stones / Forty Licks

Mr. Success / Frank Sinatra / Eee - Oo Eleven

A Little Piece Of My Life / Mario Biondi / Change Of Scenes

Star Wars Medley / Pentatonix & Orquestra / A.M.As Nov 2015

Congregation / Foo Fighters / Sonic Highways

Parole, Parole / Raffaela Chacón. / Entre Damas

El encuentro / Illya Kuryaki And The Valderramas / Chances (2012)

We Belong / Def Leppard / Def Leppard

A Veces Llegan Cartas / Raphael / Los Nos. 1 Del Pop Español

Never Can Say Goodbye / Solomones / Soul, Love & Dance

You Make Me Feel So Young / Frank Sinatra / Eee - Oo Eleven

Fire / AMA

When We Were Young / Adele / Live at The Radio City Music Hall 17 Nov 2015

What a Wonderful World / Sam Cooke / Love and Let Love

El Fuego y El Amor / La Union / Todo Exitos

CUARTA HORA:

Paris sera toujours Paris / Zaz / Paris Pop

People Have The Power (Live) / U2 & Patti Smith / Paris LIVE 6 Dec 2015

If I Ever Lose My Faith in You / Chris Botti fet Sting / Live With The Boston Pops

Orchestra

I Want You (feat. After 7) / Babyface / Return Of The Tender Lover

I Get A Kick Out Of You / Frank Sinatra / My Way: The Best Of Frank Sinatra

Center Of Gravity / Franco Battiato & Mika / Le Nostre Anime

Piensa en Positivo / Fangoria / Cuatricromía

Hey Jude / Pink Turtle / Back again

Mercy Mercy Me / Graig David

Come Fly With Me / Frank Sinatra / All The Best

Somebody To Love / Queen & Adam Lambert / Rock in Rio 2015

I´l Never Fall In Love / Sheryl Crow & Lyle Lovet / In Performance at the White

House 2014

The Girl From Ipanema / Amy Winehouse / Lioness: Hidden Treasures

A Head Full Of Dreams / Coldplay / A Head Full Of Dreams

Let It Rain / Eric Clapton / Slowhand At 70