Hablamos con la Dra. María José Alfageme, ginecóloga del Hospital Quironsalud
Con motivo del 8 de Marzo hablamos con la Dra. María José Alfageme, ginecóloga del Hospital Quironsalud de Torrevieja de la salud de la mujer y de las principales patologías femeninas.
LO MÁS
ANA SERNA, ALCALDESA DE ALBATERA, NUESTRA PRIORIDAD Y RECURSOS SON PARA AYUDAR A LOS EMPRESARIOS AFECTADOS
Albatera pondrá en marcha una nueva línea de subvenciones para los sectores que no contempla las Ayudas Paréntesis del Plan Resistir
RAFAL LLEVA EL 8M A LAS REDES SOCIALES CON UNA CAMPAÑA EN LA QUE RAFALEÑAS DE DISTINTAS GENERACIONES CUENTAN SUS SUEÑOS Y SU LUCHA
La edil Laura Velasco afirma que ‘Orgullo de ser Mujer’ “reivindica el trabajo por la igualdad real
AGROPACO RECIBE EL PREMIO NACIONAL SOSTENIBLES POR NATURALEZA, ORGANIZADO POR UPA Y CON LA PRESENCIA DEL MINISTRO DE AGRICULTURA
" Agropaco es una empresa familiar con una filosofía de calidad, ubicada en Guardamar. "