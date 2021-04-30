La concejal de Residentes Internacionales, Mariola Rocamora, ha explicado que “continuamos con el fomento de la participación de los ciudadanos extranjeros en los diferentes ámbitos que afectan a la vida municipal, además de prestar servicio de atención y asesoramiento”.

Las charlas se realizarán a través de una plataforma digital y para inscribirse será necesario enviar un correo electrónico a residentes@orihuela.es.

Estas acciones formativas han sido presentadas a la Convocatoria de Subvenciones destinadas a Ayuntamientos de la Diputación de Alicante para proyectos, programas y actividades en materia de Ciudadano Extranjero.

Online counseling sessions for international residents of the municipality on May 3rd and 4th.

The Department of International Residents has organized for May 3 and 4, at 11:30 am, online training talks "webinar" to continue offering a service to all international residents of our municipality.

The first of them, which is aimed mainly at the British resident, will address the existing doubts that have arisen after Brexit. The second talk will deal with the income statement, tourist rent, taxes to be paid as non-residents, the residence permit in Spain ...

The Councilor for International Residents, Mariola Rocamora, explained that "we continue to promote the participation of foreign citizens in the different areas that affect municipal life, in addition to providing care and advice."

The talks will be held through a digital platform and to register it will be necessary to send an email to residents@orihuela.es.