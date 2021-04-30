Jornadas de asesoramiento online para residentes internacionales del municipio los días 3 y 4 de may

Continuamos con el fomento de la participación de los ciudadanos extranjeros en los diferentes ámbitos que afectan a la vida municipal

La Concejalía de Residentes Internacionales ha organizado para los días 3 y 4 de mayo, a las 11:30 h unas charlas formativas online ‘webinar’ para seguir ofreciendo un servicio a todos los residentes internacionales de nuestro municipio.

La primera de ellas, que va dirigida principalmente al residente británico, abordará las dudas existentes que hayan surgido después del Brexit . La segunda charla tratará sobre la declaración de la renta, el alquiler turístico, impuestos a pagar como no residentes, el permiso de residencia en España

Onda Cero Vega Baja

Vega Baja | 30.04.2021 09:10

Continuamos con el fomento de la participación de los ciudadanos extranjeros en los diferentes ámbitos que afectan a la vida municipal
Continuamos con el fomento de la participación de los ciudadanos extranjeros en los diferentes ámbitos que afectan a la vida municipal | onda cero vega baja

La concejal de Residentes Internacionales, Mariola Rocamora, ha explicado que “continuamos con el fomento de la participación de los ciudadanos extranjeros en los diferentes ámbitos que afectan a la vida municipal, además de prestar servicio de atención y asesoramiento”.

Las charlas se realizarán a través de una plataforma digital y para inscribirse será necesario enviar un correo electrónico a residentes@orihuela.es.

Estas acciones formativas han sido presentadas a la Convocatoria de Subvenciones destinadas a Ayuntamientos de la Diputación de Alicante para proyectos, programas y actividades en materia de Ciudadano Extranjero.

Online counseling sessions for international residents of the municipality on May 3rd and 4th.

The Department of International Residents has organized for May 3 and 4, at 11:30 am, online training talks "webinar" to continue offering a service to all international residents of our municipality.

The first of them, which is aimed mainly at the British resident, will address the existing doubts that have arisen after Brexit. The second talk will deal with the income statement, tourist rent, taxes to be paid as non-residents, the residence permit in Spain ...

The Councilor for International Residents, Mariola Rocamora, explained that "we continue to promote the participation of foreign citizens in the different areas that affect municipal life, in addition to providing care and advice."

The talks will be held through a digital platform and to register it will be necessary to send an email to residents@orihuela.es.

LO MÁS

PROGRAMAS
EMISORAS
NOTICIAS
SOBRE NOSOTROS

Descarga la app

Síguenos en

Copyright © Uniprex, S.A.U., C/ Fuerteventura 12 San Sebastián de los Reyes, 28703 Madrid