No están todos los que son...

Mejor Comedia: The Big Bang Theory, Louie, Modern Family, Orange Is The New Black, Silicon Valley, Veep

Mejor Actriz Comedia: Lena Dunham por Girls, Eddie Falco por Nurse Jackie, Julia Louis-Dreyfus por Veep, Melissa McCarthy por Mike & Molly, Amy Poehler por Parks & Recreation, Taylor Schilling por Orange Is The New Black

Mejor Actor Comedia: Louis C.K. por Louie, Don Cheadle por House Of Lies, Ricky Gervais por Derek, Matt LeBlanc por Episodes, William H. Macy por Shameless, Jim Parsons por The Big Bang Theory

Mejor Actriz Comedia Reparto: Julie Bowen por Modern Family, Alison Janney por Mom, Kate Mulgrew en Orange Is The New Black, Kate McKinnon en SNL, Mayim Bialik por The Big Bang Theory y Anna Chlumsky por Veep

Mejor Actor Comedia Reparto: Andre Braugher por Brooklyn 99, Adam Driver por Girls, Jesse Tyler Ferguson por Modern Family, Ty Burrell por Modern Family, Fred Armisen por Portlandia, Tony Hale por Veep

Mejor Actriz Comedia Invitado: Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba y Laverne Cox por Orange Is The New Black, Tina Fey y Melissa McCarthy por Saturday Night Live, Joan Cusack por Shameless

Mejor Actor Comedia Invitado: Bob Newhart en The Big Bang Theory, Nathan Lane en Modern Family, Steve Buscemi en Portlandia, Jimmy Fallon y Louis C.K en Saturday Night Live y Gary Cole en Veep.

Mejor Drama: Breaking Bad, Downton Abbey, Juego De Tronos, House of Cards, Mad Men, True Detective

Mejor Actriz Drama: Lizzy Caplan por Masters Of Sex, Claire Danes por Homeland, Michelle Dockery por Downton Abbey, Julianna Margulies por The Good Wife, Kerry Washington por Scandal, Robin Wright por House Of Cards

Mejor Actor Drama: Bryan Cranston por Breaking Bad, Jeff Daniels por The Newsroom, Jon Hamm por Mad Men, Woody Harrelson y Matthew McConaughey por True Detective y Kevin Spacey por House Of Cards

Mejor Actriz Drama Reparto: Anna Gunn por Breaking Bad, Maggie Smith y Joanne Froggatt por Downton Abbey, Lena Headey por Juego de Tronos, Christine Baranski por The Good Wife, Christina Hendricks por Mad Men

Mejor Actor Drama Reparto: Peter Dinklage por Juego de Tronos, Jon Voight por Ray Donovan, Mandy Patinkin por Homeland y Josh Charles por The Good Wife

Mejor Actriz Drama invitada:Margo Martindale por The Americans, Diana Rigg por Juego de Tronos, Kate Mara por House of Cards, Allison Janney por Masters of Sex, Jane Fonda por The Newsroom, Kate Burton por Scandal.

Mejor Actor Drama invitado: Paul Giammatti por Downton Abbey, Dylan Baker por The Good Wife, Reg.E Cathey por House Of Cards, Robert Morse por Mad Men, Joe Morton por Scandal y Beau Bridges por Masters Of Sex

Mejor Miniserie: AHS: Coven, Bonnie and Clyde, Fargo, Luther, Treme, White Queen

Mejor TV Movie: Killing Kennedy, Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight, The Normal Heart, Sherlock y The Trip to Bountiful

Mejor Actor Principal en Miniserie o Película para TV: Benedict Cumberbatch por Sherlock, Chiwetel Ejiofor por Dancing on The Edge, Idris Elba por Luther, Martin Freeman y Billy Bob Thorton por Fargo, Mark Ruffalo por The Normal Heart

Mejor Actriz Principal en Miniserie o Película para TV: Helena Bonham-Carter por Burton y Taylor, Minnie Driver por Return to Zero, Jessica Lange y Sarah Paulson por AHS, Cicely Tyson por The Trip to Bountiful y Kristen Wiig por The Spoils of Babylon

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Miniserie o Película para TV: Colin Hanks por Fargo, Jim Parsons, Joe Mantello, Alfred Molina y Matt Bomer por The Normal Heart y Martin Freeman por Sherlock

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Miniserie o Película para TV: Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates y Angela Bassett por AHS, Allison Tolman por Fargo, Ellen Burstyn por Flores en el ático y Julia Roberts por The Normal Heart

Mejor Guión Drama: Breaking Bad por los capítulos Ozymandias y Felina, Juego de Tronos por The Children, House Of Cards por el capítulo 14 y True Detective por The Secret Fate of All Life (5º)

Mejor Guión Comedia: Episodes por el 305, Louie por So Did The Fat Lady, Orange Is The New Black por el piloto, Silicon Valley por el episodio Optimal Tip To Tip Efficiency y Veep por el episodio Special Relationship

Mejor Dirección Drama: Boardwalk Empire por Farewell Daddy Blues, Breaking Bad con Felina, Downton Abbey con el primero de la última temporada, Juego de Tronos por The Watchers on the wall, House Of Cards por el 14, True Detective por Who Goes There (4º)

Mejor Dirección Comedia: Episodes por el capítulo 309, Glee por el episodio 100, Modern Family por Vegas, Orange Is The New Black por Lesbian Request Denied y Silicon Valley por Minimum Viable Product