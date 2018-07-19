Las canciones del Duelo de iPods entre Herrera y Salas
Aquí puedes ver el listado completo de las canciones que utilizaron en el duelo de iPods Carlos Herrera y José Luis Salas
ondacero.es | Madrid | Actualizado el 19/07/2018 a las 13:07 horas
Guerra de ipods Herrera y Salas / ondacero.es
Primera hora
HERRERA: We Take Care Of Our Own -- Bruce Springsteen -- Wrecking Ball
SALAS: Tumbling Dice -- The Rolling Stones -- Exile On Main Street
H: Night Moves (Live 1980) -- Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band -- Live Hits!
S: I Heard It Through The Grapevine -- Paul Weller & Amy Winehouse -- Live Reunion
H: Like A Rolling Stone -- Seal & Jeff Beck -- Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan Honoring 50 Years of Amnesty International
S: It's A Man's Man's World -- Etta James -- The Essential
H: Forever Young -- Pete Seger -- Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan Honoring 50 Years of Amnesty International
S: Route 66 -- Glenn Frey -- After Hours
H: You'll Always Be the One I Love -- Dean Martin -- Cool Then, Cool Now
S: Smile -- Nat King Cole -- The Ultimate Collection
H: You Are -- Lionel Richie With Blake Shelton -- Tuskegee
S: What's Going On -- Mariachi Rock-o -- Sonidos de Jalisco
H: Oh How Happy -- Cliff Richard & Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr -- Duets
S: Ay Cariño --- Jose Feliciano -- Ayer, Hoy y Siempre...
H: Goodbye Lorelai -- Paul Warren -- Round Trip
S: Dedicated To The One I Love -- Steve Cropper & Lucinda Williams & Dam Penn –
Dedicated - A Salute To The 5 Royales
H: You Were On My Mind -- Rita Wilson -- AM/FM
S: I'm Not In Love -- Queen Latifah -- Trav'lin' Light
H: La javanaise -- Iggy Pop -- Après
S: On The Sunny Side Of The Street / Fool In The Rain -- Nikki Yanofsky -- Nikki
H: I Say Little Prayer For You -- Steve Tyrell & Patti Austin -- Back To Bacharch
S: Diamonds are Forever -- Shirley Bassey & Dizzee Rascal -- John Barry In Memorian concert 2011
Segunda hora
HERRERA: I Wish You Love -- Kelly Smith -- HIts
SALAS: Sweet Talkin' Woman -- Electric Light Orchestra -- Out Of The Blue
H: Shooy Out At The Fantastic Factory -- Traffic -- Revolutions The Best of Steve Winwood, Traffic, Blind Faith & Spencer David Group
S: Hard to handle -- Tom Jones -- Live in Las Vegas At the Flamingo
H: I Love To Love -- Sagy Rei -- Emotional Songs Part 2
S: Love Is In The Air -- Jeff Cascaro -- Big City Bar 4
H: What A Fool Believes -- Neri Per Caso Feat. Mario Biondi -- Neri Per Caso
S: Many Rivers to Cross -- Barb Jungr -- Walking in the Sun
H: Ever Present Past -- Paul & Linda McCartney -- Ever Present Past
S: Penitas De Amor -- Pepita Arcas --Latino Roots
H: Throw It Away -- Abbey Lincoln -- Abbey Sings Abbey
S: Can't Live My Life Without You -- Allan Harris -- Open Up Your Mind
H: Don´t Rain On My Parade -- Barbra Streissand -- The L.A. Concert
S: El Milagro De Tus Ojos -- Selectro-On --- Ep
H: The Bottle -- Gil Scott Heron -- This Is Funk Vol.2
S: Mac Arthur Park (reprise) (Mac Arthur Park Suite) -- Donna Summer -- Live and More
H: Should I -- Frank Sinatra -- The Columbia Years
S: Sabor A Mi -- Antonio González "El Pescailla" -- El Ventilador/25 Rumba Catalana Hits
H: Les Feullies Mortes´ --- Yves Montand -- A Paris
S: Philadelphia Freedom -- Elton John & Billy Joel -- Face to face in Tokyo
H: On A Slow Boat To China (With Bette Midler) -- Barry Manilow -- Duets Easy Listening
S: In The Stone / September Medley -- Earth, Wind & Fire -- David Foster & Friends: Hit Man Returns
H: Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby? -- Michael Feinstein -- Sinatra Project, The, Vol.I
S: L'inferno -- Nina Zilli -- Hot Party Winter
H: Ah Non Creda/ Ah Non Giunge (La Sonnambula) -- Cecilia Bartoli -- Bellini
S: Highway Star -- Deep Purple -- Live At Montreux 2011