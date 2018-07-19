Noticias mediodía

Noticias mediodía

DUELO DE IPODS

Las canciones del Duelo de iPods entre Herrera y Salas

Aquí puedes ver el listado completo de las canciones que utilizaron en el duelo de iPods Carlos Herrera y José Luis Salas

ondacero.es  | Madrid | Actualizado el 19/07/2018 a las 13:07 horas

Guerra de ipods Herrera y Salas

Guerra de ipods Herrera y Salas / ondacero.es

Primera hora

HERRERA: We Take Care Of Our Own -- Bruce Springsteen   -- Wrecking Ball

SALAS: Tumbling Dice -- The Rolling Stones -- Exile On Main Street

H: Night Moves (Live 1980) -- Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band   -- Live Hits!

S: I Heard It Through The Grapevine -- Paul Weller & Amy Winehouse  -- Live Reunion

H: Like A Rolling Stone -- Seal & Jeff Beck   -- Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan Honoring 50 Years of Amnesty International

S: It's A Man's Man's World -- Etta James   -- The Essential

H: Forever Young -- Pete Seger  -- Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan Honoring 50 Years of Amnesty International

S: Route 66 -- Glenn Frey -- After Hours

H: You'll Always Be the One I Love -- Dean Martin   -- Cool Then, Cool Now

S: Smile -- Nat King Cole   -- The Ultimate Collection

H: You Are -- Lionel Richie With Blake Shelton   -- Tuskegee

S: What's Going On -- Mariachi Rock-o -- Sonidos de Jalisco

H: Oh How Happy -- Cliff Richard & Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr  -- Duets

S: Ay Cariño --- Jose Feliciano    -- Ayer, Hoy y Siempre...

H: Goodbye Lorelai --   Paul Warren  --  Round Trip

S: Dedicated To The One I Love -- Steve Cropper & Lucinda Williams & Dam Penn –

Dedicated - A Salute To The 5 Royales

H: You Were On My Mind -- Rita Wilson   -- AM/FM

S: I'm Not In Love -- Queen Latifah   -- Trav'lin' Light

H: La javanaise -- Iggy Pop -- Après

S: On The Sunny Side Of The Street / Fool In The Rain -- Nikki Yanofsky   -- Nikki

H: I Say Little Prayer For You -- Steve Tyrell & Patti Austin  -- Back To Bacharch

S: Diamonds are Forever -- Shirley Bassey & Dizzee Rascal   -- John Barry In  Memorian concert 2011

 

Segunda hora

HERRERA: I Wish You Love -- Kelly Smith -- HIts

SALAS: Sweet Talkin' Woman -- Electric Light Orchestra   -- Out Of The Blue

H: Shooy Out At The Fantastic Factory -- Traffic  -- Revolutions The Best of Steve Winwood, Traffic, Blind Faith & Spencer David Group

S: Hard to handle -- Tom Jones   -- Live in Las Vegas At the Flamingo

H: I Love To Love -- Sagy Rei  -- Emotional Songs Part 2

S: Love Is In The Air -- Jeff Cascaro    -- Big City Bar 4

H: What A Fool Believes -- Neri Per Caso Feat. Mario Biondi  -- Neri Per Caso

S: Many Rivers to Cross -- Barb Jungr   -- Walking in the Sun

H: Ever Present Past -- Paul & Linda McCartney    -- Ever Present Past

S: Penitas De Amor -- Pepita Arcas    --Latino Roots

H: Throw It Away -- Abbey Lincoln   -- Abbey Sings Abbey

S: Can't Live My Life Without You -- Allan Harris   -- Open Up Your Mind

H: Don´t Rain On My Parade --    Barbra  Streissand  -- The L.A. Concert

S: El Milagro De Tus Ojos -- Selectro-On ---  Ep

H: The Bottle -- Gil Scott Heron  --  This Is Funk Vol.2

S: Mac Arthur Park (reprise) (Mac Arthur Park Suite) -- Donna Summer   -- Live and More

H: Should I -- Frank Sinatra   --   The Columbia Years

S: Sabor A Mi -- Antonio González "El Pescailla"  -- El Ventilador/25 Rumba Catalana Hits

H: Les Feullies Mortes´ ---  Yves Montand  -- A Paris

S: Philadelphia Freedom --  Elton John & Billy Joel   --  Face to face in Tokyo

H: On A Slow Boat To China (With Bette Midler) -- Barry Manilow   -- Duets Easy  Listening

S: In The Stone / September Medley -- Earth, Wind & Fire   -- David Foster & Friends: Hit Man Returns

H: Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby? -- Michael Feinstein  -- Sinatra Project, The, Vol.I

S: L'inferno -- Nina Zilli   -- Hot Party Winter

H: Ah Non Creda/ Ah Non Giunge (La Sonnambula) -- Cecilia Bartoli   --   Bellini

S: Highway Star -- Deep Purple   -- Live At Montreux 2011