10 historias 10 canciones 272 - Canciones sobre sangre

1) The Coasters - Young Blood 2) Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head 3) Michael Jackson - Blood On The Dance Floor 4) Black Sabathh - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath 5) The Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed 6) Naked and Famous - Young Blood 7) Ed Sheeran - Bloodstream 8) Editors - Blood 9) Slayer - Raining Blood 10) Bruce Springsteen - Blood Brothers -Bonus Track- Super Furry Animals - Bleed Forever

10 historias 10 canciones 268 - Los primeros números uno de la música americana

1) Tommy Dorsey - I'll Never Smile Again (Primer n?mero uno 1940) 2) Ricky Nelson - Poor Little Fool (Primer n?mero uno Hot 100 1958) 3) Andy Kirk and His Clouds of Joy - Take It And Git (The Harlem Hit Parade 1942) 4) Bobby Day - Rock-In Robin (Hot R&B 1958) 5) Bing Crosby and The Andrew Sisters - Pistol Packin' Mama (Most Played Juke Box Folk Records 1944) 6) Ray Prince - City Lights (Hot C&W Sides 1958) 7) Gloria Gaynor - Never Gonna Say Goodbye (Hot Dance Club Play 1974) 8) Rocio Durcal - La Guirnalda (Hot Latin Songs 1986) 9) Siouxsee and The Banshees - Peek-a-Boo (Hot Modern Rock Tracks 1980) 10) Boyz II Men - End Of The Road (Mainstream Top 40 1992)

