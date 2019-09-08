10 historias 10 canciones 272 - Canciones sobre sangre
1) The Coasters - Young Blood 2) Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head 3) Michael Jackson - Blood On The Dance Floor 4) Black Sabathh - Sabbath Bloody Sabbath 5) The Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed 6) Naked and Famous - Young Blood 7) Ed Sheeran - Bloodstream 8) Editors - Blood 9) Slayer - Raining Blood 10) Bruce Springsteen - Blood Brothers -Bonus Track- Super Furry Animals - Bleed Forever