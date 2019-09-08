1) Tommy Dorsey - I'll Never Smile Again (Primer n?mero uno 1940) 2) Ricky Nelson - Poor Little Fool (Primer n?mero uno Hot 100 1958) 3) Andy Kirk and His Clouds of Joy - Take It And Git (The Harlem Hit Parade 1942) 4) Bobby Day - Rock-In Robin (Hot R&B 1958) 5) Bing Crosby and The Andrew Sisters - Pistol Packin' Mama (Most Played Juke Box Folk Records 1944) 6) Ray Prince - City Lights (Hot C&W Sides 1958) 7) Gloria Gaynor - Never Gonna Say Goodbye (Hot Dance Club Play 1974) 8) Rocio Durcal - La Guirnalda (Hot Latin Songs 1986) 9) Siouxsee and The Banshees - Peek-a-Boo (Hot Modern Rock Tracks 1980) 10) Boyz II Men - End Of The Road (Mainstream Top 40 1992)