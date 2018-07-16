Por fin no es lunes

'A POR LA K13V'

Indignación en Liverpool con la camiseta del Real Madrid tras el pase a la final: "Arrogancia en su máxima expresión"

Algunos aficionados del Liverpool han considerado las camisetas que mostró el Real Madrid tras el partido donde ponía "A por la K13V" como una falta de respeto. Según Mirror, podría servir como un toque extra de motivación para sus jugadores de cara a la final.

Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 16/07/2018 a las 20:35 horas

Marcelo, Benzema y Ramos celebran el pase a la final

Marcelo, Benzema y Ramos celebran el pase a la final / reuters