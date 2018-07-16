Indignación en Liverpool con la camiseta del Real Madrid tras el pase a la final: "Arrogancia en su máxima expresión"
Algunos aficionados del Liverpool han considerado las camisetas que mostró el Real Madrid tras el partido donde ponía "A por la K13V" como una falta de respeto. Según Mirror, podría servir como un toque extra de motivación para sus jugadores de cara a la final.
Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 16/07/2018 a las 20:35 horas
Marcelo, Benzema y Ramos celebran el pase a la final / reuters
Real Madrid have already printed the ‘13’ tshirt if I was a Liverpool fan/player that would really be the incentive to win..kind of disrespectful to show the ‘13’ T shirt now— Sal Warner K #BŪMU (@SalRMUK) 1 de mayo de 2018
Real Madrid have already got no 13 shirts printed. I think that is awesome they are underestimated us so much. Thinking they have it won.— Liverpool Room (@LiverpoolRoom) 1 de mayo de 2018
Madrid have already printed “Real Madrid 13” shirts? Right then.— usman (@usman_94_) 1 de mayo de 2018
Real Madrid celebrated winning the semi-final with shirts that said "To the 13th".
Arrogance at its finest. pic.twitter.com/HIavEB41OX— Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) 1 de mayo de 2018
