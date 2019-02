'Weekend news Christmas': La Navidad llega a 'Noticias fin de semana' con la mejor música

Michael Bublé - All I Want For Christmas Is You

Katy Perry – Cozy Little Christmas

Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Extra Festive)

Eurythmics - Winter Wonderland

Rosie Christmas - Donna Summer

Kylie Minogue - Every Day's Like Christmas

Ariana Grande - Santa Tell Me

Leona Lewis - Mr Right

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton - You Make It Feel Like Christmas

Status Quo - It's Christmas Time

John Legend & Esperanza Spalding – Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Suzie McNeil – This is Christmas