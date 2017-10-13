Homenaje a Tom Petty

Madrid en la Onda

Un programa especial en el que recordamos a una de las figuras más legendarias del Rock and Roll, Tom Petty que falleció recientemente a los 66 años. Un extenso repaso a su carrera y a sus mejores canciones junto a The Heartbreakers, The Traveling Willburys, Mudcrutch, Stevie Nicks y Jeff Lynne.

Juan Ceñal |  Madrid |  Actualizado el 13/10/2017 a las 11:58 horas

1) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - American Girl (1977)

2) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Refugee (1980)

3) Stevie Nicks y Tom Petty - Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (1981)

4) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - The Waiting (1981)

5) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - You Got Lucky (1982)

6) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Don't Come Around Here No More (1985)

7) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Jammin Me (1987)

8) The Travelin Willburys - Handle With Care (1988)

9) Tom Petty - I Wont Back Down (1989)

10) Tom Petty - Free Fallin (1989)

11) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Learning To Fly (1991)

12) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Mary Jane's Last Dance (1993)

12) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Wildflowers (1994)

14) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Free Girl Now (1999)

15) Mudcrutch - Scare Easy (2008)