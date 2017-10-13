Homenaje a Tom Petty
Un programa especial en el que recordamos a una de las
figuras más legendarias del Rock and Roll, Tom Petty que falleció recientemente
a los 66 años. Un extenso repaso a su
carrera y a sus mejores canciones junto a The Heartbreakers, The Traveling
Willburys, Mudcrutch, Stevie Nicks y Jeff Lynne.
Juan Ceñal | Madrid | Actualizado el 13/10/2017 a las 11:58 horas
1) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - American Girl (1977)
2) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Refugee (1980)
3) Stevie Nicks y Tom Petty - Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (1981)
4) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - The Waiting (1981)
5) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - You Got Lucky (1982)
6) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Don't Come Around Here No More (1985)
7) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Jammin Me (1987)
8) The Travelin Willburys - Handle With Care (1988)
9) Tom Petty - I Wont Back Down (1989)
10) Tom Petty - Free Fallin (1989)
11) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Learning To Fly (1991)
12) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Mary Jane's Last Dance (1993)
12) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Wildflowers (1994)
14) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - Free Girl Now (1999)
15) Mudcrutch - Scare Easy (2008)