'La forma del agua', de Guillermo del Toro, favorita para los Oscar 2018 al conseguir 13 nominaciones
'La forma del agua', la película de Guillermo del Toro, parte como favorita para los Oscar 2018 al conseguir 13 nominaciones, entre ellas 'Mejor Película', 'Mejor Director' y 'Mejor Guión Original'.
EFE | Madrid | Actualizado el 23/01/2018 a las 15:08 horas
La forma del agua / Agencias
Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los Oscar 2018:
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
La bella y la bestia
Blade Runner 2049
El instante más oscuro
Dunkerque
La forma del agua
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Blade Runner 2049
El instante más oscuro
Dunkerque
Mudbound
La forma del agua
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
La Bella y la Bestia
El instante más oscuro
El hilo invisible
La forma del agua
La reina Victoria y Abdul
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
La forma del agua
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
La forma del agua
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
MEJOR MONTAJE
Baby Driver
Dunkerque
Yo, Tonya
la forma del agua
Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
El instante más oscuro
La reina Victoria y Abdul
Wonder
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Dunkerque
El hilo invisible
La forma del agua
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Blade Runner 2049
Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 2
Kong: La isla calavera
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
La guerra del planeta de los simios
MEJOR ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet por Call me by your name
Daniel Day-Lewis por El hilo invisible
Daniel Kaluuya por Déjame salir
Gary Oldman por El hilo invi
Denzel Washington
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Willem Dafoe por The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson por Tres anuncios en las afueras
Richard Jenkins por La forma del agua
Christopher Plummer por Todo el dinero del mundo
Sam Rockwell por Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Sally Hawkins por La forma del agua
Frances McDormand por Tres anuncios en las afueras
Margot Robbie por Yo, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan por Lady Bird
Meryl Streep por Los archivos del Pentágono
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Mary J Blidge
Allison Janney
Lesley Manville
Laurie Metcalf
Octavia Spencer
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
El bebé jefazo
El pan de la guerra
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan por Dunkerque
Jordan Peele por Déjame salir
Greta Gerwig por Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson por El hilo invisible
Guillermo del Toro por La forma del agua
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
Abacus
Faces places
Icarus
Last men in Aleppo
Strong Island
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
A fantastic woman
The insult
Loveless
On body and soul
The square
MEJOR CANCIÓN
Mighty River - Mudbound
Mistery of Love - Call me by your name
Remember Me - Coco
Strand up for something - Marshall
This is me - El Gran Showman
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Call me by your name
El instante más oscuro
Dunkerque
Déjame salir
Lady Bird
El hilo invisible
Los archivos del Pentágono
La forma del agua
Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Call me by your name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
MEJOR GUIÓN
La gran enfermedad del amor
Déjame salir
Lady Bird
La forma del agua
Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a traffic jam in the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop