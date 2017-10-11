'La forma del agua', de Guillermo del Toro, favorita para los Oscar 2018 al conseguir 13 nominaciones

Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los Oscar 2018:

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

La bella y la bestia

Blade Runner 2049

El instante más oscuro

Dunkerque

La forma del agua

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049

El instante más oscuro

Dunkerque

Mudbound

La forma del agua

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

La Bella y la Bestia

El instante más oscuro

El hilo invisible

La forma del agua

La reina Victoria y Abdul

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkerque

La forma del agua

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkerque

La forma del agua

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

MEJOR MONTAJE

Baby Driver

Dunkerque

Yo, Tonya

la forma del agua

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

El instante más oscuro

La reina Victoria y Abdul

Wonder

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Dunkerque

El hilo invisible

La forma del agua

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Blade Runner 2049

Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 2

Kong: La isla calavera

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

La guerra del planeta de los simios

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet por Call me by your name

Daniel Day-Lewis por El hilo invisible

Daniel Kaluuya por Déjame salir

Gary Oldman por El hilo invi

Denzel Washington

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe por The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson por Tres anuncios en las afueras

Richard Jenkins por La forma del agua

Christopher Plummer por Todo el dinero del mundo

Sam Rockwell por Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins por La forma del agua

Frances McDormand por Tres anuncios en las afueras

Margot Robbie por Yo, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan por Lady Bird

Meryl Streep por Los archivos del Pentágono

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J Blidge

Allison Janney

Lesley Manville

Laurie Metcalf

Octavia Spencer

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

El bebé jefazo

El pan de la guerra

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan por Dunkerque

Jordan Peele por Déjame salir

Greta Gerwig por Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson por El hilo invisible

Guillermo del Toro por La forma del agua

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Abacus

Faces places

Icarus

Last men in Aleppo

Strong Island

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

A fantastic woman

The insult

Loveless

On body and soul

The square

MEJOR CANCIÓN

Mighty River - Mudbound

Mistery of Love - Call me by your name

Remember Me - Coco

Strand up for something - Marshall

This is me - El Gran Showman

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Call me by your name

El instante más oscuro

Dunkerque

Déjame salir

Lady Bird

El hilo invisible

Los archivos del Pentágono

La forma del agua

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Call me by your name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

MEJOR GUIÓN

La gran enfermedad del amor

Déjame salir

Lady Bird

La forma del agua

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a traffic jam in the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop