SUBIÓ UNA FOTOGRAFÍA A SU CUENTA DE INSTAGRAM

El motivador mensaje de Ibrahimovic tras confirmarse su lesión: "Rendirme no es una opción"

El jugador del Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ha utilizado su cuenta personal de Instagram para mandar un mensaje que ilusiona al mundo del fútbol. El futbolista sueco, subió una fotografía de sus piernas con el mensaje: "Una cosa es segura, soy yo el que decide cuándo me retiro, nadie más. Rendirme no es una opción”, declaró.

Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 24/04/2017 a las 18:04 horas

Ibrahimovic, tendido en el suelo

Ibrahimovic, tendido en el suelo / Getty Images