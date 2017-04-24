El motivador mensaje de Ibrahimovic tras confirmarse su lesión: "Rendirme no es una opción"
El jugador del Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ha utilizado su cuenta personal de Instagram para mandar un mensaje que ilusiona al mundo del fútbol. El futbolista sueco, subió una fotografía de sus piernas con el mensaje: "Una cosa es segura, soy yo el que decide cuándo me retiro, nadie más. Rendirme no es una opción”, declaró.
Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 24/04/2017 a las 18:04 horas
Ibrahimovic, tendido en el suelo / Getty Images
First of all, thank you for all the support and love. Its no news I got injured so I will be out of fotball for a while. I will go through this like everythings else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem. One thing is for sure, I decide when its time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon